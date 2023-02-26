Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 435,567 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 1,320.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTA opened at $27.34 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

