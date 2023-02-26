Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 78,402 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634,203 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

