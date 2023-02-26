Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,069 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

