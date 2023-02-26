Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 135,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.07 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is -41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

