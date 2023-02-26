Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,336,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

