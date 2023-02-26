Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $16,093,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $13,353,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,543 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

