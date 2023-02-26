Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amedisys by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amedisys by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 44.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

