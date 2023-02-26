Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DEF stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.