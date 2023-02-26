Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

