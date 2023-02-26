Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,906 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,454,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 859,771 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

