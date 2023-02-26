Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USTB opened at $48.86 on Friday. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

