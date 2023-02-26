Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

