Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer WealthShield ETF during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer WealthShield ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer WealthShield ETF during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:PWS opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

