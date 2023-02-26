Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

