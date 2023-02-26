Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

