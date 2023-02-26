Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

EWBC stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

