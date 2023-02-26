Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.17 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $195.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.59.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.