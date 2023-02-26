Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 261,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 194,639 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. WJ Interests LLC lifted its position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 319,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CYA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

