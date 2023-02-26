Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.37 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EME stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

