Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.