Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.75 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

BAB stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

