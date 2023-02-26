Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of American Century Select High Yield ETF worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AHYB opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

