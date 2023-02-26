Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 328,196 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 305,781 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diodes by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of DIOD opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,584. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

