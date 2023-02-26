Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 86.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 56.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CRH by 14.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CRH by 54.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $46.31 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

