Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.