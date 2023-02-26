Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $191.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.