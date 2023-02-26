Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 101.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after acquiring an additional 595,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

