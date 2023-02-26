Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Down 3.7 %

DOCU opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 897.26 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.