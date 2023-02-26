Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,229 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 253.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 325,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $163.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

