Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,289 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

AVB stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

