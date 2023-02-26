Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,588 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 2.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -479.19 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.