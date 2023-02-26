Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 2.8% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.58. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

