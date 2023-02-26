Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

