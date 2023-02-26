Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after buying an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.93 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

