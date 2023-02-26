Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.33 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

