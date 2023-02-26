Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,557,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 86,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $80.58 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

