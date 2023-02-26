Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 64,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $35.51 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

