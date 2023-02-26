Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 466,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 373,482 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,926,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

