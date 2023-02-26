Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

