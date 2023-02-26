Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 214,581 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.