Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,326 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.