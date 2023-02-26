Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,579 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

