Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,164 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Albany International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of AIN opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

