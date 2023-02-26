Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,016 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $92.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

