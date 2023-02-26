Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,341 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 95,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.