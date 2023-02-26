Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.