Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,591,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 270,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:ELS opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

