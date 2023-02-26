Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

