Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.4 %

RE opened at $386.17 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.47. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

