EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 426.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

About EVO Payments

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,385,000.00 and a beta of 1.11. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

